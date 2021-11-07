Seven new community cricket tournaments in Abu Dhabi

The Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi will host the semifinals and the final of the 28-team Abu Dhabi T20 Community Cup. (Supplied photo)

The season starts with a new 28-team Abu Dhabi T20 Community Cup

Seven new community cricket tournaments will be hosted in the 2021-22 season, Abu Dhabi Cricket Council and Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) have announced.

The action-packed six-month calendar comprises different formats for kids, men and women. Also, three new astroturf community grounds are ready for use from December 1.

The season starts with a new 28-team Abu Dhabi T20 Community Cup to be held between December 3 and January 21. The Cup has a prize money pool of Dh50,000 on offer. The semi-finals and final, to be played on the new Tolerance Oval, will be livestreamed. Even individuals, who aren’t part of a community team, can register for the Cup.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, ADSC, said the council is determined to ensure sport is accessible and affordable to the residents.

“Through regular competition at the best facilities in the country, Abu Dhabi Cricket is providing access to sport for people of all ages and abilities. This will help us continue to lead the way in shaping a fit and active country, with community sport and community cricket at the heart of it,” Al Awani said.

Just a week after the Community Cup, the eight-team Nations Cup will be held from January 28 to February 25. It will see players represent their respective countries and, along with the 24-team Abu Dhabi Ramadan Rumble (April 2 to 30), will be played in a 20-over format.

Matt Boucher, CEO, Abu Dhabi Cricket, said: “There has never been a better time for community cricket in the UAE to build upon the success of the Indian Premier League and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup taking place in the country. Thousands of cricketers young and old will have been inspired by those tournaments to pick up a bat and ball for the very first time, or the first time in years. We want to build on that at Abu Dhabi Cricket and create a lasting legacy for the sport in the UAE as a result.”

The League of Schools (February 5 to 26) and Abu Dhabi T10 Super Cup (March 4 to 25) will be 10-over tournaments for both men and women. As many as 10 schools from Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will feature in the League of Schools. There is a first for women’s cricket in the 10-team Abu Dhabi T10 Super Cup, which will host its inaugural women's tournament across Community Ovals 1 and 2.

The season will wrap up with the Super 60 Sixes (May 6 to June 17), a-six-a-side tape ball community tournament open to men and women over 16 years, with a maximum participation of 60 local teams. There will be free team registrations for this competition with a prize pool of Dh10,000 up for grabs.

Teams can register for all of the tournaments via www.abudhabicricket.ae.