Pakistan's Rizwan comes out in support of Shami following online abuse

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday came out in support of pacer Mohammed Shami following the online abuse after India’s defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.
Rizwan stated that Shami is a star and one of the best bowlers in the world.
“The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide ‘em #Shami #PAKvIND,” Mohammad Rizwan tweeted.
Shami suffered online abuse after India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets, their first defeat to the traditional rivals in a World Cup game.
As soon as the match ended, fans on Instagram and Twitter made derogatory comments against Shami.
On Monday, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, former India pacer Irfan Pathan, Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan also condemned the online abuse against Shami.
