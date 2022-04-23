Pakistan batsman Abid Ali cleared to return four months after angioplasty

He took over the captaincy of the white ball side in 2019
Pakistan opener Abid Ali has been cleared by doctors to return to the field four months after undergoing angioplasty, the 34-year-old said.
Abid was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match in Pakistan in December.
Acute coronary syndrome is associated with a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart.
“I am really excited to be back with the prospect of playing for Pakistan again,” Abid told ESPNcricinfo website on Friday. “Doctors cleared me to go back in the field and I can finally return to live a normal life.
“I will be on medicines for some time because of the stents implanted but overall, physically, I am feeling great. I am diving, running, jogging, batting and it’s really great to be normal again.
“There were doubts if I could play again with a heart condition but I didn’t lose hope... It was tough but the recovery has been great with all the extensive rehabilitation.”
Abid has played 16 Test matches and six one-day internationals for Pakistan.
“I am not sure what is the status of my national selection right now but I am fully set for my comeback,” he added.
