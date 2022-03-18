Pakistan-Australia ODIs moved on ‘political’ grounds: Minister

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the matches 'have been shifted due to the prevailing situation'

Reuters file for illustrative purposes

By AFP Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 2:16 PM

Three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match between Pakistan and the visiting Australians later this month are being moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore because of domestic politics, the interior minister said Friday.

Several political rallies for and against the government are planned in Islamabad, which neighbours Rawalpindi, and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the matches “have been shifted to Lahore due to the prevailing situation”.