Pakistan-Australia ODIs moved on ‘political’ grounds: Minister

Preliminary evaluations from Thai authorities suggested Warne died from a heart attack.
Cricket1 week ago
Three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match between Pakistan and the visiting Australians later this month are being moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore because of domestic politics, the interior minister said Friday.
Several political rallies for and against the government are planned in Islamabad, which neighbours Rawalpindi, and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the matches “have been shifted to Lahore due to the prevailing situation”.
Cricket1 week ago
Warne was found unconscious in his room in a Koh Samui villa he shared with three travelling companions.
Cricket1 week ago
The heartwarming video was taken after India won the opening match against Pakistan at the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup
Cricket1 week ago
Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar lauded the team's performance as brilliant.
Cricket1 week ago
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered Warne's family a state funeral for the sportsman known to his compatriots simply as 'Warnie'
Cricket1 week ago
Warne led the underdogs Royals to a stunning IPL triumph in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league
Cricket1 week ago
Azhar made 185 and Imam hit 157 to guide Pakistan to 476-4 against Australia on an unresponsive Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch
Cricket1 week ago
Jadeja pulverised the Sri Lankan bowling in Mohali to amass his Test-best total before India declared their innings on 574-8
Cricket1 week ago