Ocean Fair Sports Club win Oasis Chemicals Cup

Venu Gopal of Oasis Chemicals Sharjah with the captains and organiser Tariq Butt. (Supplied photo)

In the final match of the tournament, Ocean Fair International beat ABC CC by 37 runs

By Team KT Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 6:57 PM

Ocean Fair Sports Club beat ABC CC to win the 20th Oasis Chemical Cup.

In the final match of the tournament, Ocean Fair International beat ABC CC by 37 runs at Ocean Fair Sports Club ground in DIP area.

Batting first, Ocean Fair Sports Club made 200 all out in 20 overs.

Rehman Gull top scored with 39 while Sajid Ali made 35.

In reply, ABC CC were all out for 163 as Malik Qamar’s brilliant 51 went in vain.

Basit Ali was the top bowler with figures of four for 39 in four overs.

All prizes are donated by Venu Gopal of Oasis Chemicals Sharjah.

Brief scores:

Ocean Fair International 200 all out in 20 overs (Rehman Gull 39, Sajid Ali 35, Irfan Khan 4/34, Tariq Mehmood 3/18) ABC CC 163 all out in 20 overs (Malik Qamar 51, Afsar ALI 23; Basit Ali 4/39, Mohammed Owais 3/32)

Man of the match: Basit Ali of Ocean Fair International.