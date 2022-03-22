Mustafa, Siddique shine as UAE outclass Nepal

His spell of 5 for 24 from four overs restricted Northern Warriors – Defenders to 71 all out in 19.3 overs
Cricket5 days ago
Rohan Mustafa (60 off 73 balls) and Junaid Siddique (8-2-23-4) helped the UAE beat Nepal by 99 runs in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Batting first, the UAE made 202 for nine in 50 overs, thanks to man-of-the-match Mustafa’s fine half century after the top order batsmen failed to convert their starts.
In reply, Nepal were bowled out for 103 in 35.1 overs.
Kashif Daud (2/8) and skipper Ahmed Raza (2/21) were the other successful bowlers.
Cricket5 days ago
Chasing a record 506 for an improbable win, Pakistan's best bet was to bat out the final day and Babar led by example as they finished on 443-7
Cricket5 days ago
Batting first, PNG were restricted to 178 all out in 50 overs, thanks to Hameed's magnificent spell of 10-1-19-4
Cricket6 days ago
Sheraz Ahmed's deadly four-wicket spell lifted Bangla Tigers-Karwan to a 38-run win over the Northern Warriors-Defenders
Cricket6 days ago
Set a record victory target of 506, Pakistan lost two quick wickets but Babar fought back with a brilliant unbeaten century to keep the team alive
Cricket6 days ago
Rohit is unbeaten in all formats in 14 matches as captain, but it is his different style of leadership from the usually combative Kohli that has won plaudits
Cricket6 days ago
Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Rahane in the eleven, scored a fine 92 and 67 in a low-scoring game
Cricket1 week ago
The wicketkeeper-batsman cruised to his fifty in 28 balls during a match against Sri Lanka
Cricket1 week ago