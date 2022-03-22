UAE

Mustafa, Siddique shine as UAE outclass Nepal

Batting first, the UAE made 202 for nine in 50 overs, thanks to man-of-the-match Mustafa’s fine half century

Junaid Siddique celebrates a wicket with his teammates. (UAE Cricket Official Twitter)
By Team KT

Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 2:49 PM

Rohan Mustafa (60 off 73 balls) and Junaid Siddique (8-2-23-4) helped the UAE beat Nepal by 99 runs in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Batting first, the UAE made 202 for nine in 50 overs, thanks to man-of-the-match Mustafa’s fine half century after the top order batsmen failed to convert their starts.

In reply, Nepal were bowled out for 103 in 35.1 overs.

Kashif Daud (2/8) and skipper Ahmed Raza (2/21) were the other successful bowlers.


