Meet the Dubai cricket coach who bowled to West Indies batsmen in nets at T20 World Cup

Gopal Jasapara with Kieron Pollard in the West Indies dressing room during the T20 World Cup. (Supplied photos)

The veteran coach is now hoping to attend Chris Gayle's final match in West Indies colours

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 5:59 PM

Dubai’s renowned cricket coach Gopal Jasapara recently returned from the T20 World Cup bubble with a bag full of memories.

Jasapara, the head coach at G Force Cricket Academy in Dubai, was the liaison officer for the star-studded West Indies team at the World Cup in UAE.

“I will be travelling to see Chris Gayle last game in Jamaica for sure. He is like my brother,” Jasapara told Khaleej Times.

Jasapara with Chris Gayle

Jasapara says the attitude of the West Indies players were brilliant despite their failure to reach the semifinals.

“I really had an excellent experience with the West Indies team. You know, you get to learn so much about professionalism, attitude and mindset,” said Jasapara who produced several players that have gone on to play for the UAE national team.

“Yes, they (West Indies) failed to reach the semis, bt they tried their best. I am sure this team will bounce back because they have top individuals who can win matches single-handedly.”

A former left-arm spinner who played domestic cricket in India before arriving on these shores to start his journey as a cricket coach, Jasapara even bowled to the West Indies batsmen in the nets.

“I was fortunate to be part of this World Cup with them. Did lots of bowling during practice sessions and was also fortunate to be in the dressing room,” he said.

“They have acknowledged my contribution and it was an emotional moment to be there at Dwayne Bravo’s last game,” the veteran coach said, referring to the all-rounder’s retirement following the team’s final match in the Super 12 stage.

“Made new friends during the tournament and enjoyed every moment in the last 30 days. You know Kieron Pollard, Bravo, Gayle, Andre Russell, these are modern cricket heroes. Staying with them for 30 days was like a dream. These memories will stay with me forever.”