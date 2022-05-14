IPL 2022: Punjab Kings thrash RCB to keep hopes alive

Kings were put in to bat and amassed a challenging total of 209 for nine in 20 overs

Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings plays a shot. (BCCI)

By AFP Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 1:28 AM

hopes alive by thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs in the IPL on Friday following blistering knocks by Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow.

Kings were put in to bat and amassed a challenging total of 209 for nine in 20 overs after Bairstow and Livingstone scored brisk fifties against a faltering bowling line-up of Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Bairstow hit a 21-ball half-century but was caught by Mohammed Siraj off Shahbaz Ahmed at 66 before Livingstone took charge and scored a 42 ball 70 run knock.

Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a 21 run knock but was clean bowled by Australian Glenn Maxwell in the powerplay.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 209/9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 70, Jonny Bairstow 66, Harshal Patel 4/34) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 155/9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 35, Rajat Patidar 26; Kagiso Rabada 3/21).