IPL 2022: Punjab Kings thrash RCB to keep hopes alive

Shubman Gill's fourth half-century this season also helped the first-placed Titans to a ninth win in 12 games in their maiden season
Cricket3 days ago
hopes alive by thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs in the IPL on Friday following blistering knocks by Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow.
Kings were put in to bat and amassed a challenging total of 209 for nine in 20 overs after Bairstow and Livingstone scored brisk fifties against a faltering bowling line-up of Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Bairstow hit a 21-ball half-century but was caught by Mohammed Siraj off Shahbaz Ahmed at 66 before Livingstone took charge and scored a 42 ball 70 run knock.
Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a 21 run knock but was clean bowled by Australian Glenn Maxwell in the powerplay.
Brief scores: Punjab Kings 209/9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 70, Jonny Bairstow 66, Harshal Patel 4/34) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 155/9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 35, Rajat Patidar 26; Kagiso Rabada 3/21).
Shubman Gill's fourth half-century this season also helped the first-placed Titans to a ninth win in 12 games in their maiden season
Cricket3 days ago
Boucher had been accused of racism by former teammate Paul Adams
Cricket3 days ago
Sri Lanka is battling the worst economic crisis in its history
Cricket3 days ago
Both teams’ batting departments have been loaded with in-form batsmen, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket4 days ago
Venkatesh Iyer (43) and Nitish Rana (43) guided Kolkata to 165 for nine, a total their bowlers defended by bowling out Mumbai for 113
Cricket4 days ago
The top-order batsman scored 303 runs including three half-centuries in eight matches this season
Cricket4 days ago
Some thrive as leaders. Others appear to capitulate under the burden, writes Sumit Chakraberty
Cricket4 days ago
This will be the first major move overseas by the Adani Sportsline that will connect and engage with global fans from across the cricketing nations
Cricket4 days ago