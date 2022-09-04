India vs Pakistan in T20Is: How the men in blue have performed over the years; in numbers

They will clash for the second time in the Asia Cup later today

By ANI Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 2:16 PM

India and Pakistan will have their second clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 during the Super Four phase. Before the match, have a look at some interesting stats about this rivalry in T20I format.

8

The number of matches that Team India has won against Pakistan in T20Is. Both sides have played 10 T20I matches against each other, with India winning eight and Pakistan winning only two.

3-0

Read the scoreline after the first-ever 'bowl out' that decided the result of the first-ever T20I match between two arch-rivals during ICC T20 World Cup 2007. With both teams even at 141 runs each in 20 overs, the result was decided via a bowl out, where each team sent a bowler to take aim at the wicket. Team India took three successful aims while Pakistan could manage zero, winning the match.

75

Runs scored by Indian opener Gautam Gambhir in final of ICC T20 World Cup 2007 against Pakistan. The score helped India reach 157/5 in their 20 overs. Pakistan fell short of this target, bundled out for 152 runs despite Misbah-ul-Haq's 43.

346

The amount of runs scored by Virat Kohli against Pakistan in T20Is. It is the highest number of runs scored by an Indian against the arch-rivals in the shortest format of the game. These runs have come at an average of 69.20 in eight innings with three half-centuries and the best score of 78*.

78*

The highest individual score by an Indian against Pakistan in T20I cricket. This score was made by Virat Kohli in just 61 balls against arch-rivals during the ICC T20 World Cup in 2012 in Colombo.

200.00

Highest strike rate by an Indian batter (scoring at least 20 runs) in a T20I match against Pakistan. This strike rate was attained by star southpaw Yuvraj Singh back in 2012, when he smashed 72 off 36 balls with four fours and seven sixes in the second T20I during Pakistan's tour of India.

9

The number of wickets taken by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar against Pakistan, most by an Indian against their arch-rivals. He is followed by Hardik Pandya (7). Kumar has taken nine wickets at an average of 14.11 and an economy rate of 7.05. His best bowling figures are 4/26.

4/26

The best bowling figures by an Indian bowler against Pakistan in T20Is. These figures were attained by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the recent India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022 Group Stage.

ALSO READ: