ILT20: Watt, Mills and Lyth join Desert Vipers

In the run-up to the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Raja, who was part of the 1992 team, echoed the charismatic Imran Khan’s “short” pep talk
The Desert Vipers are thrilled to announce three new signings, to an already outstanding line-up for the UAE’s inaugural ILT20 tournament.
Scotland left-arm spinner Mark Watt is joined by England fast bowler Tymal Mills and opening batter Adam Lyth to bolster the ranks in all departments.
Watt, now famous for his little paper notes on the opposition team, played a significant role for Scotland in the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, taking five wickets including a match-winning 3-12 against the West Indies.
Watt’s UAE experience will come handy in his Desert Vipers’ role.
Watt is excited about joining the squad.
"It’s such an honour to be playing in the ILT20 and to get the chance to play under and learn from the likes of Tom Moody and James Foster, along with all the coaching staff - it is something that has got my Scottish juices flowing. We have a cracking team and will no doubt play exciting cricket," he said.
“I am coming into this tournament off the back of a successful T20 World Cup for myself, and in that tournament in the UAE last year Scotland made it to the Super 12s, so I know the conditions very well, and we made some great memories.
"I am really looking forward to making some more great memories come January.”
This year Watt has been in sensational form, coming off a full season for England county side Derbyshire, in the T20 Blast, where he took 13 wickets and recorded his team’s best economy rate in the competition for the season, while helping them reach the quarterfinals.
The former speedster predicts a cracker of a final in Melbourne on Sunday
The legendary batter comes out in support of team who were beaten by England in T20 World Cup semifinal
Both teams have yet to win a match at the iconic Melbourne venue which has played a pivotal role in the growth and development of international cricket
Both teams know each other well, having played a seven-game T20 series in Pakistan ahead of the World Cup, which the English won 4-3
The legendary Pakistan cricketer said that the IPL is the reason for India's bowling woes
The onus will be on Shaheen Shah Afridi who has taken nine wickets in his last three matches
India were arrogant and complacent which resulted in their lacklustre performance against England, writes Farokh Engineer