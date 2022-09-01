How a bunch of Indian and Pakistani origin cricketers are flying the flag for Hong Kong

The team have many cricketers who are of Indian and Pakistani origin, but that doesn’t come in the way when they play for Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Ayush Shukla (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma. (AP)

by James Jose Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 10:20 PM

The Hong Kong team may be a mix of cricketers from different origins, doing different jobs and even pursuing studies, but they have all come together to represent the country on the world stage.

The team have many cricketers who are of Indian and Pakistani origin but young Ayush Shukla said that doesn’t come in the way when turning out for Hong Kong.

“We may be of Indian and Pakistan origins, but we play for Hong Kong. We don’t take this as a difference. We leave all that and we proudly represent Hong Kong,” Shukla said at the ICC Academy on Thursday.

The 19-year-old, who is studying finance and accounting at the University of Auckland, has taken six wickets in his short six-match T20I career, but the one he cherishes the most is that of Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Shukla deceived Rohit and was caught by Aizaz Khan, who ran in from mid-on.

“It was the best feeling to get Rohit Sharma out. Even now, I cannot believe that I got him out. So, for me, it is a big experience playing alongside them on the same ground,” gushed Shukla.

Learning experience

Shukla also said that it was a learning experience to play against India.

“It was a great learning experience. I bowled four overs for just one wicket but while fielding, just watching them bat and bowl, I got to learn a lot, looking at their preparations, and we want to replicate that and be as professional as them. And I’m very excited for the next game (against Pakistan),” he said.

“For us it is massive. At the end of the day, to play against Virat Kohli is probably the best thing that will happen to most of us in our lives,” added Shukla.

Shukla admitted it has been tough balancing cricket and studies but said that his university has been very understanding.

“It has been relatively tough to balance both of it but I’m grateful that the university has been very lenient. Studying remotely gives me the opportunity to play cricket as well as attend classes. They have made it easier for me to balance both,” he revealed.

Causing an upset

Meanwhile, batsman Babar Hayat said they are confident of pulling off an upset win against Pakistan, who they meet at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday night.

“The way we played in the qualifying tournament, we were quite confident that we could give India a tough time. We were also confident that we could probably create an upset. We were hoping the closer we get to the target, it will be good for us. But the experience told in the end. We are not professional cricketers compared to India, Pakistan and other teams, and so we cannot focus so much on cricket, as we have jobs as well. So, considering the circumstances, I feel we did really well,” said Hayat.

“There will be pressure. They (Pakistan) are a big team and they have one of the best bowling attacks in this tournament. But there would be pressure on both the teams. We will try and give our best to win the match,” he added.

Belief

They may be minnows but Hayat said that they go into the ground with the belief that they can win every match.

“When we go into the ground, we go in with the belief that we can win the match. We don’t get many opportunities to play against Test nations. So, I think the way we performed against India, we felt good,” Hayat said.