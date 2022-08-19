Hales, Hasaranga to play for Desert Vipers in inaugural UAE T20 League

Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 7:48 PM

England batter Alex Hales, wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings, West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell and Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga were among the overseas players signed by Desert Vipers for the inaugural edition of the UAE Cricket's International League T20.

England all-rounder Tom Curran and batter Ben Duckett will also play for the Vipers.

The franchise has appointed former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody and former England wicketkeeper batter James Foster as their Director of Cricket and head coach respectively.

"I am honoured to lead the Cricket Operations of Desert Vipers in what promises to be an entertaining and high-quality tournament. We have assembled an excellent mix of youth and experience in a highly skilled squad and I warmly welcome our players from all over the world in what is truly an international event," said Tom Moody in a statement.

Also, head coach James Foster said in a statement: "Working with such a quality group of players is hugely exciting and I cannot wait to get started with Desert Vipers. This tournament will contain a lot of competitive and entertaining cricket and I look forward to our squad playing a full role in that."

On Friday, Lancer Capital unveiled its ILT20 League franchise named 'Desert Vipers'.

"Desert Vipers, owned by Lancer Capital, are proud and excited to be part of @ILT20Official," tweeted Desert Vipers.

In July, the Emirates Cricket Board confirmed that the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) League will be played between window of January 6 to February 12, 2023.

The six-team franchise-style league will be played over a 34-match schedule at the world-class venues in the UAE. The first event is scheduled to be played between the window of January 6 and February 12, 2023.