'Diwali starts right now': Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan applaud Kohli's knock against Pakistan

There has been a momentous outpouring of love and support following Virat Kohli's majestic knock – the greatest of his T20 career – as India clinched a cliffhanger at the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, beating arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Chasing 160, India were in deep trouble after being reduced to 31 for four in the seventh over. But Kohli (82 not out, 53 balls, 6 fours, 4 sixes) and Hardik Pandya (40, 37 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes) brought India back into the contest with a stirring fifth wicket partnership.
Tributes from fans, sports contemporaries and Bollywood celebrities rolled in as the world learnt of the legendary win, with Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar and many others reacting to India's win.
Here is a roundup of how some Bollywood celebrities applauded the history-making thriller:
Shah Rukh Khan
"So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see [Virat Kohli] batting….and so inspiring to see him cry and smile….and the background score of Chak de India!! Happy Diwali starts right now!!!
Abhishek Bachchan
“King Kohli!!! That’s the tweet."
Vicky Kaushal
‘Even the Gods wanted a game like this!’ What a beauty of a knock by the absolute KING. @virat.kohli Grit. Composure. Belief. Thank you for the Diwali gift, [Team India]."
Shahid Kapoor
"Virat, you are special. Thank you for today. If you believe and if you persevere, you become the vessel through which the world witnesses magic."
Sushmita Sen
“WHAT A GAME!!!! Salute [Virat Kohli]; have lost my voice screaming!!!”
Preity Zinta
“OMG! This game tonight. Had my heart beating like crazy. What a fantastic win by the boys in blue. Wow [Virat Kohli]; love your spirit & wow to the entire team. Happy Diwali to all the smiling faces out there."
Farhan Akhtar
“What. A. Boss. [Virat Kohli] you absolute beauty .. never give up."
Javed Akhtar
“Virat tum ko saat khoon maaf, thank you so much. Jeetay raho (Virat you're forgiven for everything else. May you have a long life)."
Riteish Deshmukh
"Is this one of the greatest matches ever seen. [India vs Pakistan 2022] - who wins? Come one India - one ball/2 runs.”
