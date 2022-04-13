Cricket: Australia board, players sign deal to issue NFTs

If I still tilt towards Gujarat it is because their bowling is more potent, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket4 days ago
Australia's cricket board and players union have signed a multi-year licensing deal with Indian startup Rario and digital trading company BlockTrust to issue NFTs (non-fungible tokens).
NFTs are digital assets, often linked to an image, video or sound clip, whose ownership is authenticated by blockchain technology.
Professional sports leagues and teams, including the National Basketball Association and Germany's Bundesliga, have piled into the sector seeking to tap new revenue streams from paying fans and investors.
The cricket deal will pave the way for fans to buy NFTs involving Australian players.
"This is just the start and I have no doubt we will see enormous benefit for fans, players and the sport itself as we build this exciting partnership," CA boss Nick Hockley said in a statement.
Revenue will be shared between CA and former and current players, though the specifics of the deal have not been made public.
Overall NFT sales have totalled about $11.8 billion so far in 2022, according to NFT research firm DappRadar, though the market has slowed in recent months.
Sales on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, declined to around $2.5 billion last month after reaching nearly $5 billion in January.
Cricket4 days ago
Delhi Capitals lost their way after a sizzling knock from Prithvi Shaw (61 off 31) to end at 149 for 3, after Lucknow predictably decided to field first
Cricket5 days ago
The plate was removed 60 years after it was put in following a near-fatal bouncer by West Indies' fast bowler Charlie Griffith
Cricket5 days ago
The Australian tore into the Mumbai attack with his 56 off 15 balls as KKR reached their target (162) with four overs and five wickets to spare
Cricket6 days ago
Delhi bowlers need more runs from their top order to defend successfully in batting friendly conditions
Cricket6 days ago
Skipper Rohit Sharma, who has matchless credentials as T20 batsman and captain, has not lived up to his reputation
Cricket1 week ago
Finch returned to form with a 45-ball 55 as Australia overcame some nervy moments late on to successfully chase 163
Cricket1 week ago
Karthik added 67 runs off 32 balls with Shahbaz Ahmed as Bangalore finished with 173-6, chasing Rajasthan’s 169-3
Cricket1 week ago