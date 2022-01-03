Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to fight in Dubai: Report

By Team KT Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 2:21 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 2:39 PM

Legendary American boxer Floyd Mayweather will enter the ring in Dubai next month for an exhibition fight, according to a report in Daily Mirror.

Mayweather has taken part in two exhibition fights since retiring from the sport with an incredible 50-0 record.

"Big business, big business, big business, Money May - 2022 in Dubai, right here, exhibitions, big business, events in 2022 - I'll see you guys," Mayweather was quoted as saying by British newspaper Daily Mirror.

But the 44-year-old Mayweather, who famously beat Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao six years ago in ‘Fight of the Century’, refused to reveal the identity of his opponent for his exhibition fight in Dubai.

According to the Daily Mirror report, the exhibition fight will take place on February 20 in Dubai.

Mayweather, who won a bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics as an amateur, is one of the greatest fighters in the history of professional boxing.

The American’s unblemished 50-0 record includes 27 knockout wins.

Mayweather is also among the richest athletes of all time. In November last year, Sportico put Mayweather in sixth place among the top 25 highest-earning athletes of all time.

According to Sportico, Mayweather earned a staggering $1.62 billion in his career.

American basketball icon Michael Jordan ($3.54 billion) topped that list of highest-earning athletes of all time.