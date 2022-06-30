Babar, Rizwan, Afridi get top PCB contracts

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. (AFP)

By AFP Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 4:34 PM

Pakistan have given separate contracts to players in the Test and limited-overs squads in a bid to build long-term depth, the chief selector said Thursday.

Babar Azam, captain of the Test, ODI and Twenty-20 teams, is one of just five players offered both red and white ball contracts.

The others are Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Previously, top players were offered one contract and could be called on to play any version of the game, but specialisation has made this out of fashion for many cricketing nations.

“These contracts are part of our vision and strategy to identify, groom and develop specialists for the traditional and purist format of the game,” chief selector Mohammad Wasim told press conference.

Ten players received Test contracts, while 11 players earned contracts for the shorter versions of the game.

All players named will get a ten per cent increase in their match fees, while Azam also gets a bonus for being captain.

Red and white ball contracts: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Imam-ul-Haq.

Red ball: Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Abid Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

White ball: Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mehmood.