Australia in no hurry to appoint new ODI skipper

Australia will likely wait until after the T20 World Cup to unveil Aaron Finch's replacement as one-day captain, coach Andrew McDonald said.
Finch bowed out of ODIs after leading Australia to a 3-0 series sweep of New Zealand in Cairns on Sunday but the opener remains in charge of the T20 side.
McDonald said staff were more focused on Australia's T20 World Cup defence on home soil than deciding on Finch's successor.
"It's probably the end of the (T20) World Cup really isn't it?" he told reporters.
"We have got a little bit of time to consider what those options look like.
"We've got the (T20) World Cup in front of us so that's more pressing at this stage than filling the captaincy void."
Batsman Steve Smith and current test skipper Pat Cummins are seen as strong candidates to replace Finch.
Smith led the Test and one-day sides before he was suspended from international cricket for a year and banned from leadership roles for two years after the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018.
Pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has favoured team chasing so far in the tournament
