Asia Cup: Hong Kong win toss, elect to bowl against India

India, who beat Pakistan in their opening match, will reach the Super Four if they beat Hong Kong today

India's Virat Kohli warms up before the start of the Asia Cup match against Hong Kong. (AFP)

by James Jose Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 5:42 PM

Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan has won the toss and has elected to bowl first against India in the Group A fixture of thr Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Hong Kong XI: 1 Nizakat Khan (capt), 2 Babar Hayat, 3 Yasim Murtaza, 4 Kinchit Shah, 5 Scott McKechnie (wk), 6 Haroon Arshad, 7 Aizaz Khan, 8 Zeeshan Ali, 9 Ehsan Khan, 10 Ayush Shukla, 11 Mohammad Ghazanfar

India XI: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Arshdeep Singh.