Asia Cup: Hong Kong win toss, elect to bowl against India

Disney+ Hotstar exclusively retains all ICC Digital Rights
Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan has won the toss and has elected to bowl first against India in the Group A fixture of thr Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
India, who beat Pakistan in their opening match, will reach the Super Four if they beat Hong Kong today.
Hong Kong XI: 1 Nizakat Khan (capt), 2 Babar Hayat, 3 Yasim Murtaza, 4 Kinchit Shah, 5 Scott McKechnie (wk), 6 Haroon Arshad, 7 Aizaz Khan, 8 Zeeshan Ali, 9 Ehsan Khan, 10 Ayush Shukla, 11 Mohammad Ghazanfar
India XI: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Arshdeep Singh.
Disney+ Hotstar exclusively retains all ICC Digital Rights
The Pakistan pace spearhead was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE despite being named in the preliminary squad
A medical panel would determine when the 22-year-old would return to competitive cricket
Hardik's 3 for 25 and a 17-ball 33 guided India home in a thrilling Asia Cup battle against Pakistan in Dubai
The England Test squad will be one of the first major international teams to utilise the facility in Abu Dhabi after its accreditation
Naseem, born in Lower Dir, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rattled India with his sheer pace and aggression
In a video shared on social media by BCCI, Kohli is seen gifting an India jersey to the Pakistan pacer
The 81-year-old Pawar was the BCCI chairman from 2005 to 2008