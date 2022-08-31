Asia Cup 2022: India carve out 40-run win over Hong Kong

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli score 50s as India post 192 for two

ANI

By Web Desk Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 9:35 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 9:38 PM

Star batsman Virat Kohli conjured the first half-century of the DP World Asia Cup, while Suryakumar played a blinder as India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs to enter the Super Four of the DP World Asia Cup in Dubai on Wednesday night.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 from 44 deliveries that contained three sixes and a boundary, while Yadav blitzed an unbeaten 26-ball 68 with six sixes and an equal number of fours as India posted 192 for two.

In reply, Hong Kong finished at 152 for 5 in their 20 overs. Babar Hayat top scored for them with 41 from 35 deliveries that included three boundaries and two sixes, while Kinchit Shah made 30 from 28 balls with two fours and one six. Zeeshan Ali remained not out on 26 from 17 balls with two fours and a six.

Earlier, Kohli and Yadav put on a mammoth 98 runs from 42 balls for the unbroken third wicket.

Kohli brought up his 50 from 40 balls with a two off off-spinner Ehsan Khan.

Opener KL Rahul made 36 from 39 balls with two sixes, while skipper Rohit Sharma scored a quick 13-ball 21 with two boundaries and a six. Kohli and Rahul put on 56 from 49 deliveries for the second wicket.

Earlier, the openers skipper Rohit Sharma and Rahul had added 38 from 31 balls for the opening wicket.

Earlier, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan won the toss and elected to bowl. India made one change with all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was India’s match-winner against arch-rivals Pakistan rested for this game. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant came in his place and took over the keeping gloves from DInesh Karthik.

“In Oman, we chased down well and that is what we are looking to do,” said Nizakat Khan.

"The last time the India game was a good game and we want to do the same. We made some mistakes in the last game, and want to do better today. We have the same team as the game against UAE,” he added.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that he would’ve bowled first as well.

“We were going to bowl first as well,” said Rohit.

“It looks like an even covering of grass and we need to bat well to get to a good score. We just want to continue to do what we are doing as a team. We don't want to look at the opposition and play good and hard cricket. We need to do our basics right, which is what got us a victory against Pakistan,” he added.

Brief scores:

India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs.

India: 192-2 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68 not out, Virat Kohli 59 not out, KL Rahul 36, Rohit Sharma 21)

Hong Kong: 152-5 (Babar Hayat 41, Kinchit Shah 30, Zeeshan Ali 26 not out, Scott McKechnie 16 not out)

Toss: Hong Kong