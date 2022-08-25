Abu Dhabi Cricket rebrand ushers in new Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub era

The revamp heralds an extensive new development of the world-class facility to better reflect the venue's status as the UAE's premier community sports hub

A general view of the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (KT file)

Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022

A new era of sporting expansion has begun for sport in the UAE capital with the rebranding of Abu Dhabi Cricket to the Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH).

ADCSH will now host five new Olympic-focused sports clubs formed by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the city's only ‘pay as you go’ 50-metre Olympic sized community pool - a key legacy of the 2021 Fina World Swimming Championships (25M) held at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena.

Moving to ADCSH are Abu Dhabi Athletics Club, Abu Dhabi Rackets Club, Abu Dhabi Fencing Club, Abu Dhabi Weightlifting Club and Abu Dhabi Archery Club all of which now join the Hub’s dynamic community and school outreach programmes.

“These developments significantly strengthen our proactive partnership commitment with Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub in our ongoing drive to encourage sports and fitness activity among the UAE capital’s residents and provide truly accessible training opportunities to our growing number of domestic recreational athletes from which future professional stars may arise,” said Aref Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

“The developments also greatly strengthen our potential to host international sporting events in the UAE capital in partnership with global rights holders.”

ADCSH is now building the new eight-lane Olympic-sized swimming pool which combines the world championship 25m training and 25m finals pool used at last year’s Fina World Swimming Championships (25M) in Abu Dhabi.

The Hub is also completing an eight-lane world athletics standard 400m running track, which will be available for all track and field use for both community athletes and international teams.

The new developments extend the Hub’s sporting footprint to 251,000 sqms, takes its partner club portfolio to 30 and the number of sports played at the venue to 35.

“This all transforms ADCSH into the region’s most forward-thinking and community-focused facility with unrivalled multi-sport facilities,” said ADCSH’s CEO, Matthew Boucher.

“The developments build on our world-class international and domestic cricket facilities and credentials which have made our facility, home to the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium, an instantly recognised and admired global cricketing venue."

Boucher stated that cricket would remain one of their top priorities.

"Cricket will remain a key focus for us with the rebrand and expansion enhancing our product range for the benefit of the entire community and reflecting the growing interest in pursuing sports among Abu Dhabi residents," he said.

"Our efforts are totally aligned to our continued support of Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s campaign to achieve the Abu Dhabi 2030 vision of fostering a healthy, inclusive, active, and engaged community, and to the capital reinforcing its credentials as a preferred venue for major international sporting events.”