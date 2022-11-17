UAE's Aliph Capital buys The Pet Shop under first fund

The group said despite continued uncertainty caused by the pandemic, rising inflation, and geopolitics, the medium-to-long-term outlook remains positive
On Thursday, Abu Dhabi-based Aliph Capital — the Middle East's first female-led private equity firm — said it had completed a 100 per cent buyout of UAE business The Pet Shop from Kasamar Holdings.
The investment, the value of which was not disclosed, is the first under the firm's Aliph Fund I (LP), in which Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ invested $125 million: half its total.
"In addition to the buyout, Aliph Capital is injecting significant growth capital into TPS to expand its presence across the UAE and the region and consolidate its leading position in the pet space, with TPS expected to enter other fragmented GCC markets including KSA (Saudi Arabia) and Qatar," Aliph said in a statement.
ALSO READ:
Kasamar Holdings is a family office that invests in regional private equity, global real estate and public securities.
"We believe the industry has tremendous potential for continued growth and are delighted to pass the baton to Aliph to continue the expansion in the region," Kasamar Director Mo Bissio said in the Aliph statement.
Aliph, which targets medium-sized companies, said the pet care market in the UAE was worth $361 million in 2020, and was the largest in the Gulf, adding it is forecast to see a compounded annual growth rate of 9-11 per cent.
Petsville founder Amr Hazem will become chief executive of TPS to lead business development and expansion, Aliph said.
The Pet Shop — which owns the brands The Pet Shop, DubaiPetFood.com and Petsville — runs retail stores, the leading regional pet products e-commerce site and provides pet services from boarding to day care, training, relocation and grooming.
Aliph plans to deploy its first fund across around 10 to 12 companies, Chief Executive Huda Al Lawati told Reuters last month.
The group said despite continued uncertainty caused by the pandemic, rising inflation, and geopolitics, the medium-to-long-term outlook remains positive
Liferay’s presence and success in the MENA region is built on the foundation of an innovation and agile culture
The bank continues to focus on growing its core businesses and revenues
The new Apple store, which is the fourth to open in the UAE, cements Al Maryah Island as Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle and business destination
Bel Group joins CCI France UAE in calling for all French companies in the country and the region to ‘shoulder their environmental responsibilities’
The bank recorded a significant turnaround in the UAE with a healthy operating profit of $242 million
General and administrative expenses for the year 2021 stood at Dh234.3 million, compared to Dh240.9 million in 2020
In 2021, the company deployed a record Dh2.6 billion in capital investment