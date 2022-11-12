Emirati female graduates complete EFE marketing course

Published: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 1:39 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 2:03 PM

Education For Employment (EFE), in partnership with Boeing and Zayed University alumni department, has marked the successful graduation of a fifth cohort of aspiring female Emirati entrepreneurs from its digital marketing programme.

The programme has upskilled 86 young women to date with the aim of equipping female graduates with critical digital marketing skills to enable them to enter the e-commerce world and realise their entrepreneurial ambitions.

Targeted at fledgling business owners, freelancers, job seekers and future leaders, the 22-hour online course follows an engaging and innovative training curriculum focused on a number of key e-marketing disciplines, including marketing plan development, strategic analysis and development, market research techniques, product or service positioning, competitor analysis, promotional tools and social media strategy.

Dima Najim, managing director at EFE, said: “We have such a rich vein of young female talent here in the UAE, and the leadership has placed women’s empowerment at the top of the economic vision agenda.

In today’s increasingly digitalised world, to be able to successfully run a business in a knowledge-centric society and capitalise on online opportunities requires a dynamic 21st century skillset.”

Dr Khalid Al Khazraji, vice-president of Zayed University, added: “Our partnership with EFE and Boeing caps long-term objectives of certifying our graduates with the proper training and essential tools needed to venture into the private sector, which, in turn, complements the strategic national objectives. Youth empowerment is of great significance on the national agenda and is one of our major key performance indicators here at Zayed University.”