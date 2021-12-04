Zambia detects first cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

Researchers say Omicron variant is three times more likely to cause reinfections compared to the Delta or Beta strains
Zambia has detected its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in three people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, the health ministry said on Saturday.
The three cases are a man living in the district around the capital Lusaka who travelled abroad recently and is showing mild symptoms, a man in Chibombo District who also travelled abroad recently but is asymptomatic, and a woman in Lusaka District who had not travelled abroad recently and had mild symptoms.
The Omicron variant first detected in southern Africa last month has caused global alarm, with countries imposing travel restrictions for fear it could spread quickly even among vaccinated people.
Scientists are trying to establish whether Omicron - labelled a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation - is more contagious or resistant to existing vaccines.
There have been 134 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Britain, which has mutations consistent with reduced vaccine efficacy
Ottawa announced last week it will require people arriving by air from all nations except the United States to take a Covid-19 test
Health experts say the best way to fight the spread of Covid-19, regardless of the strain, remains to get vaccinated.
The new Omicron variant appears to be driving a dramatic surge in South Africa, providing the world a glimpse of where the pandemic might be headed
The 'immune' status is mandatory for anyone wanting to enter public places and use public transport.
Four of the confirmed cases are unvaccinated individuals who had recently returned from South Africa
Health officials say they are investigating a rise in Covid cases in Britain this week
