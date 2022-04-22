UAE: 6,882 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Total active cases stand at 15,398
coronavirus2 days ago
The UAE has administered 6,882 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 249.53 doses per 100 people.
A two-part documentary on Dubai's response to Covid, will soon be aired mon Discovery, Dubai Media Office announced.
The documentary features two 45-minute episodes. They highlight the Emirate’s robust response to the pandemic and its effective health measures, which ultimately enabled the city to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its impact on the community.
The Covid-19 pandemic has been quite an equaliser. It has levelled the economic and social playing field, "leaving us all to be who we truly are - human beings facing an increasingly uncertain future," said a UAE frontliner who recently authored a book.
Thahira Kallumurikkal wrote 'This Too Shall Pass', a powerful account of the challenges faced and overcome by social workers and organisations that helped expats in need during the height of the pandemic.
Kallumurikkal, an audiologist at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company's (Seha) Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Center in Al Ain, has played a pivotal role in extending support and spreading awareness among her community, which, at the time, was reeling under uncertainty and fear induced by the pandemic.
coronavirus2 days ago
coronavirus2 days ago
coronavirus3 days ago
coronavirus3 days ago
coronavirus3 days ago
coronavirus3 days ago
coronavirus3 days ago
coronavirus3 days ago