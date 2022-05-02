UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

US Vice-President Kamala Harris tests negative for Covid-19

She will return to in-person work from Tuesday

By Reuters

Published: Mon 2 May 2022, 11:36 PM

Last updated: Mon 2 May 2022, 11:46 PM

Vice-President Kamala Harris has tested negative for Covid-19 on a rapid antigen test, her spokesperson Kirsten Allen said in a statement on Monday.

Harris will return to in-person work on Tuesday and will continue to wear a mask through the 10-day period under Centres for Disease Control guidelines, according to Allen. The White House announced Harris’ positive result on last Tuesday.

ALSO READ:


More news from coronavirus