US Vice-President Kamala Harris tests negative for Covid-19

She will return to in-person work from Tuesday

By Reuters Published: Mon 2 May 2022, 11:36 PM Last updated: Mon 2 May 2022, 11:46 PM

Vice-President Kamala Harris has tested negative for Covid-19 on a rapid antigen test, her spokesperson Kirsten Allen said in a statement on Monday.

Harris will return to in-person work on Tuesday and will continue to wear a mask through the 10-day period under Centres for Disease Control guidelines, according to Allen. The White House announced Harris’ positive result on last Tuesday.

