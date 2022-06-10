US drops Covid testing for international arrivals from Sunday

Thousands of service members in US have refused other coronavirus jabs
coronavirus1 day ago
The Biden administration has decided to drop pre-departure Covid-19 international air testing requirements effective Sunday at 12:01am after heavy lobbying from airlines and the travel industry, a senior administration official told Reuters.
The Biden administration announced on Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will no longer require pre-departure Covid-19 testing for travellers coming to the United States after it determined, based on the science and data, that this requirement is no longer necessary. CDC will do a reassessment of this decision in 90 days, the official said.
Since December, the CDC had required travellers to test negative within one day before flying to the United States but did not require testing for land border crossings.
The official said, “If there is a need to reinstate a pre-departure testing requirement — including due to a new, concerning variant — CDC will not hesitate to act.”
American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom said last week at a conference that the testing requirements were “nonsensical” and were “depressing” leisure and business travel.
Airlines have said that many Americans are not travelling internationally because of concerns they will test positive and be stranded abroad.
Isom said 75% of countries American serves do not have testing requirements.
“We’re really frustrated and this is something that is damaging not only US travel but it just doesn’t make sense,” Isom said last week.
Thousands of service members in US have refused other coronavirus jabs
coronavirus1 day ago
Country announces 7,240 new infections, rise of nearly 41% in daily cases
coronavirus1 day ago
Minhang will be placed under 'closed management'
coronavirus1 day ago
Director-General Tedros describes the decline as 'a very encouraging trend'
coronavirus2 days ago
The so-called 'bivalent' shot was tested in a trial of 850 adults
coronavirus2 days ago
He and a group of acquaintances allegedly submitted 1,700 false applications for funds
coronavirus2 days ago
Over 163.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 days ago
Baerbock had planned to stay until Wednesday and then visit Greece and Turkey
coronavirus3 days ago