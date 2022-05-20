UAE: 9,024 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

High safety standards, strong economic rebound make the Emirate a popular global destination for business, events and tourism
The UAE has administered 9,024 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 251.14 doses per 100 people.
Kids ages 5 to 11 should get a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, advisers to the U.S. government said Thursday.
The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention quickly adopted the panel’s recommendation, opening a third Covid-19 shot to healthy elementary-age kids — just like what is already recommended for everybody 12 and older.
Japan has said it would start conducting 'test tourism' in the form of limited package tours in May as a way of gathering information prior to a full re-opening of the country to tourism.
Though tourism was a major pillar of Japan's economy, tourists have not been permitted to enter since it adopted strict border controls in 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Total active cases stand at 13,925
The city has reported 1,218 Covid infections since April 22
No confirmation on how many people tested positive for coronavirus
Three cases detected in the Western Visayas Region
Over 139,440 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Triple-vaccinated tourists from select countries can enter as part of small group tours
