UAE: 7,640 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 4:13 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 4:18 PM

The UAE has administered 7,640 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 245.99 doses per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

France is offering a fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine to people older than 80 who had their booster more than three months ago, the prime minister said Saturday.

Jean Castex told Le Parisian newspaper that they were nevertheless recommended to keep wearing a face mask as France relaxes its Covid-19 restrictions.

The European nation is on Monday to drop the vaccine pass, proof that someone has been triple vaccinated against the illness, which until now was required to enter public spaces such as cinemas or restaurants.

Meanwhile, an expert group convened by the World Health Organization said it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine amid the global spread of omicron, capping a reversal of the U.N. agency’s repeated insistence last year that boosters weren’t necessary for healthy people and contributed to vaccine inequity.

In a statement, WHO said its expert group concluded that immunisation with authorized Covid-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death amid the continuing spread of the hugely contagious omicron variant.

WHO eased back on its earlier position in January by saying boosters were recommended once countries had adequate supplies and after protecting their most vulnerable.