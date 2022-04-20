UAE: 7,018 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

By Web Desk Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 5:04 PM

The UAE has administered 7,018 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 249.39 doses per 100 people.

Israel told its citizens they could stop wearing Covid-19 masks indoors, its second such revision after the measure was briefly dropped and then restored last year in response to a rise in cases.

The scrapping of mandatory masks in closed public venues will go into force on Saturday, subject to approval by a parliament oversight committee, a government statement said.

Masks will still be required of people in high infection-risk venues like flights, hospitals and care homes, the statement said.

Meanwhile, in view of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Delhi government made wearing of masks mandatory in public places.

Authorities have also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting, also decided not to shut schools but chose to come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon.