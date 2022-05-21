UAE: 6,452 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 3:57 PM

The UAE has administered 6,452 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 251.20 doses per 100 people.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates praised Abu Dhabi-led Hope Consortium for developing a world-class Covid-19 vaccine hub in the Capital.

Gates, a vaccine advocate, visited Abu Dhabi Ports’ state-of-the-art cold and ultra-cold storage facility that can hold all temperature brands of Covid-19 vaccines.

Meanwhiule, the Dubai Police recently awarded 15 hospitals and six hotels with commemorative shields and medals.

They have been recognised for collaborating with the Dubai Police in combatting coronavirus.

Major General Ahmed Mohamed Rafie, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs said during the ceremony: "The Dubai Police plays a vital role in combating the pandemic and managing prevention and precautionary measures to ensure everyone's safety and well-being."