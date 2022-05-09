UAE: 5,037 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million

By Web Desk Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 4:05 PM

The UAE has administered 5,037 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 250.32 doses per 100 people.

Delhi Police data has revealed a “massive 219 per cent increase in the preventive arrests” of the criminal elements in the city compared to pre-Covid times.

The arrests have led to a reduction in the instances of street crimes with a 19 per cent decline in the use of firearms during this period, said the police.

There has also been a drop of approximately 60 per cent in PCR calls of snatching in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, police further informed.

“Since PCR calls are made by citizens, a 60 per cent drop in PCR calls shows that the incidents of snatching have come down in the city,” said the police.

Shanghai is tightening its already strict Covid-19 lockdown in a fresh push to eliminate infections outside quarantined areas of China’s biggest city by late this month, people familiar with the matter said.

Curbs will likely vary across the city’s 16 districts as some have already hit the target, but the people said movement curbs will generally remain until the end of May due to fears of a rebound, despite recently falling case numbers in the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

Accounts from residents in several districts as well as social media posts showed the government of the city of 25 million accelerating and expanding an effort to transfer the close contacts of positive cases to central quarantine centres.