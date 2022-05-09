Other Covid-19 safety measures, including having a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app, will remain
coronavirus2 days ago
Delhi Police data has revealed a “massive 219 per cent increase in the preventive arrests” of the criminal elements in the city compared to pre-Covid times.
The arrests have led to a reduction in the instances of street crimes with a 19 per cent decline in the use of firearms during this period, said the police.
There has also been a drop of approximately 60 per cent in PCR calls of snatching in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, police further informed.
“Since PCR calls are made by citizens, a 60 per cent drop in PCR calls shows that the incidents of snatching have come down in the city,” said the police.
The police further cited the crime data and said that Delhi has the best conviction rate of IPC crimes which accounts for 85 per cent compared to the all-India average of 59 per cent.
“In rape cases, Delhi’s conviction rate is 21 per cent better than the all-India average. This is a reflection of the professional nature of policing undertaken in the city,” said the police.
ALSO READ:
“In rape cases, chargesheets have been filed against 96 per cent of accused offenders after a thorough investigation, thus ensuring prompt trial and maximum convictions,” added the police.
Other Covid-19 safety measures, including having a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app, will remain
coronavirus2 days ago
Doctors stress caseloads have been dipping because of proactive measures, such as PCR testing and vaccination drives
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million
coronavirus2 days ago
Over 156.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus3 days ago
If successful, the method could help countries stretch supplies, cut costs
coronavirus3 days ago
The UN health agency estimates some 4.75 million deaths in the country since 2020, which is 10 times higher than the official numbers
coronavirus3 days ago
Most of the excess deaths were concentrated in southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas
coronavirus3 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million
coronavirus3 days ago