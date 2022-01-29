UAE: 36,191 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.5 million

by Michael Gomes Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 3:59 PM

The UAE has administered 36,191 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 237.74 doses per 100 people.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of Covid-related deaths since September on Friday, with 103 people succumbing to the ailment. But Covid cases have declined by 477 compared to the previous day.

The state recorded 24,948 new coronavirus cases, including 110 Omicron infections. The caseload rose to 7.65 million and total deaths added up to 142,461. According to government figures, the case fatality rate stood at 1.86 per cent; 45,648 patients were discharged and the total number of recovered patients is 7.24 million (94.61 per cent recovery rate).

Omicron, the highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across the country, is driving the daily American death toll higher than during last fall’s Delta wave, with deaths likely to keep rising for days or even weeks.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new Covid-19 deaths in the US has been climbing since mid-November, reaching 2,267 on Thursday and surpassing a September peak of 2,100 when Delta was the dominant variant.