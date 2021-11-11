UAE: 30,287 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.4 million.

Reuters file

By Web Desk Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 3:59 PM

The UAE has administered 30,287 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 216.98 per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

Get fully vaccinated and get your booster shots if you are travelling anytime soon, UAE doctors have urged residents.

“Vaccines work better with booster shots as it can make tremendous difference as we have seen in the UAE,” said Dr Anitha Varghese, general practitioner, Aster Clinic.

One can avoid severe Covid complications by getting booster shots in addition to both doses of a Covid vaccine. Doctors say this can also prevent the spread of Covid as travellers are one of the main carriers of new variants.

Dr Rasha Alani, specialist family medicine, Medcare Medical Centre, said that a booster dose is especially important for those with immunocompromised conditions or chronic diseases.

“The evidence shows that vaccines and boosters that people have received are holding up well to protect them against severe disease, hospitalisation, and death. And that’s the primary intent of these vaccines,” said Dr Alani.

Authorities in Beijing city imposed new curbs on conferences and events after confirming on Thursday six locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including individuals who had attended conferences in person in the city.

Beijing city has reported fewer than 50 Covid-19 local symptomatic infections in the current outbreak that led to over 1,000 local cases since mid-October, but has taken tough measures to block potential routes of further transmission under China's zero-tolerance policy. The city is also the host of the Winter Olympics in February.

The capital city has already sealed off some residential compounds and businesses deemed of higher risk, delayed its annual marathon, and demanded fewer activities such as wedding banquets and exhibitions.

"Conferences and events should be held via video whenever possible, and the size of offline events should be minimised," Pang Xinghuo, vice director at the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, said at a news briefing on Thursday.