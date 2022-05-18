UAE: 2,813 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Wed 18 May 2022, 3:54 PM

The UAE has administered 2,813 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 251.01 doses per 100 people.

