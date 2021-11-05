UAE: 26,375 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.3 million.

AP

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 4:45 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 4:55 PM

The UAE has administered 26,375 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 215.36 per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

Led by the aviation sector, life has almost returned to its pre-pandemic level in Dubai as the new coronavirus cases are also staying well below 100 over the last few weeks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV5ReWgICG0/

The full reopening of Dubai International (DXB) airport, which is expected in the coming weeks, is a testament to the fact the Covid-19 pandemic is behind us and life returns to normalcy.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), chairman of Dubai Airports and chairman and CEO of Emirates Group, announced this week that Dubai airports will return to full capacity following the reopening of its last closed concourse in two weeks as the aviation industry recovers from a turbulent spell brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, its top official says.

Reflecting growth in passenger traffic and recovery of the aviation sector, DXB reclaimed its position as the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic in October, handling 2.72 million seats, according to global travel data provider OAG.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation called on Thursday for vaccine makers to prioritise deliveries of Covid-19 jabs to the Covax dose-sharing facility for poorer countries and said that no more doses should go to countries with more than 40 per cent coverage.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said that boosters should not be administered except to people who are immunocompromised.

“We continue to call on manufacturers of vaccines that already have WHO Emergency Use Listing to prioritise Covax, not shareholder profit,” he said. The WHO listing of Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on Wednesday contributes to vaccine equity, he added.