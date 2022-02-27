UAE: 14,772 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Effective today, masks are no longer mandatory in open spaces
The UAE has administered 14,772 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.1 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 243.94 doses per 100 people.
While UAE doctors have hailed authorities’ decision to make face masks optional for residents and visitors, they called on residents to exercise caution at all times.
The mandatory wearing of masks in public places were dropped in the UAE starting Saturday. Instead, mask-wearing in outdoor areas has been made optional, said the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA).
Some UAE doctors Khaleej Times reached out to, urged residents to continue practising basic sanitation protocols.
Dr Rasha Alani, a specialist in family medicine at Medcare Medical Centre, Khawaneej, said: “We’re on the journey towards recovery from the pandemic. The new rules announced yesterday are a positive step towards this direction. New regulations in healthcare and travel announced by NCEMA prove robust recovery.”
UAE-bound fully vaccinated passengers from any destination in India don’t require a pre-travel Covid-19 PCR test result, Air India Express has said.
On Friday, the UAE government relaxed testing requirements for passengers flying into the country.
In its fresh guidelines for travel from India to the UAE, the airline said that the updated requirements for the vaccinated and unvaccinated guests are effective from Saturday.
Fully vaccinated passengers must present a valid vaccination certificate reflecting completion of both doses of the vaccine approved by the WHO or the UAE, provided with a QR code system.
