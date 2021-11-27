Two cases of coronavirus Omicron variant detected in Britain

In two weeks, the company will know whether its existing vaccine is effective against Omicron
coronavirus10 hours ago
Two linked cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in Britain connected to travel to southern Africa, health minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday.
“Late last night I was contacted by the UK Health Security Agency. I was informed that they have detected two cases of this new variant, Omicron, in the United Kingdom. One in Chelmsford, the other in Nottingham,” he said in a broadcast clip.
The two individuals and all members of their households are being re-tested and told to self-isolate while further testing and contact tracing is done, the health ministry said.
England will also add Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola to its travel “red list” from 0400 GMT on Sunday, meaning British and Irish residents who arrive in the country must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days. Non-residents will be refused entry.
That list already contained Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty will hold a news conference later on Saturday “to set out further measures”, Javid said.
In two weeks, the company will know whether its existing vaccine is effective against Omicron
coronavirus10 hours ago
The public healthy agency expects to identify the variant 'quickly' if it emerges
coronavirus11 hours ago
To address the threat, the company may also provide a higher dose of its existing vaccine
coronavirus11 hours ago
Passengers will need to follow additional measures, including post-arrival screenings, on arriving in the country
coronavirus11 hours ago
Health authorities estimated there may be around 85 positive cases among the passengers
coronavirus12 hours ago
According to WHO, early evidence suggests the variant carries an increased risk of reinfection compared with others
coronavirus15 hours ago
Pfizer and BioNTech said that if necessary, they expect to be able to ship a new vaccine tailored to the emerging variant in approximately 100 days
coronavirus16 hours ago
The new Omicron variant has so far been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.
coronavirus16 hours ago