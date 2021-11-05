Japan to ease border curbs from November 8

The phased reopening centres on business travellers, students and trainee workers with valid visas

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 2:15 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 2:17 PM

The first step in Japan’s planned phased re-opening of borders, which centres on business travellers, will be put into effect from November 8, the government said on Friday.

The phased easing was confirmed earlier this week.

The change will shorten Covid-19 quarantine periods for inbound business travellers from 10 days to three, if they have proof of vaccination, the government said.

Students and trainee workers with valid visas will also be allowed in.

No mention was made of tourists, or of media reports that the daily limits on the numbers of border entrants would be raised to 5,000 people later this month from 3,500.

Japan currently requires a 10-day quarantine for travellers, regardless of vaccination status. That time was shortened from 14 days last month.