India: State extends night curfew in 8 cities till November 10

Covid-19 in India: Gujarat govt extends night curfew in 8 cities till November 10

Ahmedabad - The govt had earlier extended the night curfew in the major cities of Gujarat till September 25.

By ANI

Published: Fri 8 Oct 2021, 8:11 PM

Last updated: Fri 8 Oct 2021, 8:14 PM

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gujarat government on Friday extended the night curfew in eight cities of the state till November 10.

These cities include Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.

The curfew will be enforced from 12pm to 6am.

Earlier on September 14, the state government extended the night curfew in the major cities of Gujarat till September 25.


