India: Goa detects its first Omicron case

Covid-19: Abu Dhabi reduces capacity for family gatherings, parties; all you need to know
Green Pass, negative PCR test result must to attend social events.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Goa detected its first case of Covid-19 Omicron variant on Monday.
An 8-year-old boy who had travelled from the UK on December 17, 2021, has tested positive for the Omicron variant in the state.
“#OmicronVariant Update - Goa. 8-year-old boy who had travelled from the UK on December 17, 2021, has tested positive for #OmicronVirus as confirmed by NIV Pune,” tweeted Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.
Meanwhile, India has logged 6,531 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. As per the Health Ministry, the country’s active caseload stands at 75,841.
“Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020,” said the Ministry.
The tally of the Omicron variant cases in the country has risen to 578.
The Ministry further informed that as many as 7,141 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,42,37,495.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020.
“India has so far conducted over 67.29 crore cumulative tests,” said the Ministry.
As per the release, the weekly positivity rate at 0.63 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 43 days now. While the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.87 per cent.
“The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for last 84 days,” stated the Ministry.
