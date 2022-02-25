India: Export curbs removed on Covid drug Remdesivir

More than a million injections of the anti-viral medicine had been sent overseas

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 9:35 AM

India has removed export curbs on Remdesivir injections and its active pharmaceutical ingredients as Covid-19 cases have declined significantly in the country. The curbs were imposed last April.

Following the surge in Covid-19 cases last year, the government prohibited the exports of the drugs. India had exported more than a million injections of the anti-viral drug for Covid-19 treatment to over a hundred countries.

"The export policy of Injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir API, Amphotericin-B injections, Enoxaparin (formulation and API) and Intra-Venous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) (Formulation and API) has been made 'Free' with immediate effect," said a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

The Health Ministry said on Thursday that there were 14,148 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 42.88 million, while active cases fell to 148,000. Daily Covid-19 cases have stayed below 100,000 for 18 consecutive days.

