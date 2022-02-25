India: Export curbs removed on Covid drug Remdesivir

Bars, gyms, beauty parlours and 12 other types of venues are closed, while restaurants cannot operate beyond 6.00pm.
coronavirus2 days ago
India has removed export curbs on Remdesivir injections and its active pharmaceutical ingredients as Covid-19 cases have declined significantly in the country. The curbs were imposed last April.
Following the surge in Covid-19 cases last year, the government prohibited the exports of the drugs. India had exported more than a million injections of the anti-viral drug for Covid-19 treatment to over a hundred countries.
"The export policy of Injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir API, Amphotericin-B injections, Enoxaparin (formulation and API) and Intra-Venous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) (Formulation and API) has been made 'Free' with immediate effect," said a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.
The Health Ministry said on Thursday that there were 14,148 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 42.88 million, while active cases fell to 148,000. Daily Covid-19 cases have stayed below 100,000 for 18 consecutive days.
ALSO READ:
Bars, gyms, beauty parlours and 12 other types of venues are closed, while restaurants cannot operate beyond 6.00pm.
coronavirus2 days ago
South Korea reported 171,452 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday.
coronavirus2 days ago
Children will get one-third of the regular dose, twice with a three week interval.
coronavirus2 days ago
He had been hospitalised as his lungs had been severely affected.
coronavirus2 days ago
All testing and quarantine requirements for people who received vaccines authorised in the EU or approved by WHO to be lifted next month
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24 million.
coronavirus2 days ago
They mostly affected young, unvaccinated individuals and only caused mild disease
coronavirus2 days ago
Airlines have been updating travel requirements online today.
coronavirus2 days ago