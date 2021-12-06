Germany plans to make vaccination compulsory for some jobs

Foreign tourists vaccinated with Sputnik will still be required to quarantine for 48 hours and take a PCR test
coronavirus10 hours ago
The incoming German government wants to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory from March 16 for people working in hospitals, nursing homes and other medical practices, according to a copy of draft legislation seen by Reuters on Sunday.
Germany has been reticent about making vaccines compulsory for fear of exacerbating a shortage of medical and nursing home staff, but support has grown for the idea as the country has faced surging infections in a fourth wave of the pandemic.
The Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats, which are set to form the new German government on Wednesday, are set to present the legislation to parliament in the coming week.
The draft said staff working in these areas would have to prove that they are vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 or present a medical certificate to show they cannot be vaccinated by March 15.
As the country seeks to vaccinate or offer boosters to 30 million people before Christmas, the draft legislation also grants permission for dentists, veterinarians and pharmacists to be allowed to give shots for a temporary period with the appropriate training.
The proposed legislation extends until February 15 temporary measures that would allow Germany’s federal states to introduce more drastic lockdown measures if needed.
Foreign tourists vaccinated with Sputnik will still be required to quarantine for 48 hours and take a PCR test
coronavirus10 hours ago
Man had been vaccinated earlier this year with AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots
coronavirus10 hours ago
A high number of children have been admitted to hospitals after testing positive
coronavirus11 hours ago
Over 102.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus12 hours ago
A devastating second wave in March and April this year saw thousands of deaths
coronavirus15 hours ago
The patient had returned from Tanzania
coronavirus15 hours ago
The efficacy of vaccines against the new Omicron variant, which is spreading in Australia, remains unknown
coronavirus16 hours ago
He called for a reversal of widespread travel bans imposed against southern African countries
coronavirus16 hours ago