Covid variant Omicron not a cause for panic: Biden

Discovery of the variant in southern Africa has caused a strong global reaction.
coronavirus7 hours ago
President Joe Biden on Monday told Americans not to “panic” over the newly identified Covid variant Omicron and said he does not foresee new lockdowns or extending travel restrictions for now.
The virus variant, first detected in South Africa but already appearing in multiple countries, “is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” Biden said.
He stressed that the United States was in a good position to control Omicron’s spread without having to resort to lockdowns or more travel bans beyond restrictions already imposed on eight southern African countries.
“We have more tools today to fight the variant than we’ve ever had before,” he said, adding that his chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci expects current vaccines to work against the new variant, with boosters enhancing protection.
“We’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed, not chaos and confusion,” Biden said in nationally televised remarks from the White House, flanked by Fauci and Vice-President Kamala Harris.
Biden promised a “detailed strategy” for the fight against Covid-19 this winter but signalled that Americans will not be subjected to burdensome measures.
“Not with shutdowns or lockdowns, but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing, and more,” he said, specifying that he does not see a need now for ordering vaccine or testing mandates on domestic air travel.
The United States, Canada and the European Union have all severely restricted entry of travellers from South Africa and seven other countries in the region. However, Biden also said “I don’t anticipate” more travel bans.
“The degree of the spread impacts on whether or not there’s a need for any travel restrictions,” he said.
Discovery of the variant in southern Africa has caused a strong global reaction.
coronavirus7 hours ago
From 4am on Tuesday, face coverings will be compulsory in some public places, as well as on public transport.
coronavirus8 hours ago
The new variant was found after Belenenses played a Primeira Liga match against Benfica on Saturday.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Over 101 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus8 hours ago
AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guelria says the new variant has over 30 mutations.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Another extension announced by King Salman to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
coronavirus10 hours ago
U.N. agency urged countries to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups
coronavirus10 hours ago
Authorities are monitoring all developments related to the spread of the Omicron variant
coronavirus11 hours ago