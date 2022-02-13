Covid: Delhi sees another dip in cases with 804 fresh infections

Police say they arrested 14 people, handed out 337 fines and stopped 500 vehicles that were trying to get into Paris
Delhi witnessed another dip in Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with the national capital reporting 804 new infections on Sunday.
With this, as per the Health Department, there are 3,926 active Covid cases in Delhi presently with the positivity rate at 1.50 per cent.
As many as 12 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative Covid death toll to 26,072 with the case fatality rate standing at 1.41 per cent.
In the last 24 hours, 1,197 patients also recovered from the virus.
A total of 53,719 samples were tested for the Covid virus during the last 24 hours, of which 45,743 were RT-PCR.
During the last 24 hours, a total of 99,390 Covid vaccination doses were administered in the national capital, of which 43,637 were administered to the 15-18 age group and 7,133 as precaution doses.
