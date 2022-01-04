UAE

Covid-19: WHO sees more evidence that Omicron affects upper respiratory tract

Causing milder symptoms than previous variants.

By Reuters

Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 2:32 PM

More evidence is emerging that the Omicron coronavirus variant is affecting the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants, a World Health Official said on Tuesday.

Asked about whether an Omicron-specific vaccine was needed, WHO Incident Manager Abdi Mahamud said it was too early to say but stressed that the decision required global coordination and should not be left to the commercial sector to decide alone.

