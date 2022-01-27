Stealth Omicron: How lethal is it compared to the original Covid variant?

The UK, Ireland and the Netherlands have in the last week announced similar decisions to remove most virus curbs.
coronavirus19 hours ago
At last count, the BA.2 sub-variant has been detected in at least 40 countries
In early December scientists in the United Kingdom (UK) identified a “stealth” version of Omicron that cannot be distinguished from the other variant using the standard RT-PCR test.
The scientists called this the BA.2 sub-variant, which distinguishes it from the dominant BA.1 standard Omicron strain even though it has many mutations in common.
Researchers say it is too early to know whether the new form of Omicron will spread in the same way as the standard Omicron variant.
BA.2 has several mutations, including about 20 of them in the spike protein. Besides, it also has additional genetic changes not seen in the initial version.
The stealth variant was first spotted in South Africa, Australia and Canada.
The UK Health Security Agency authorities have found that BA.2 does not contain genetic deletion, which makes it harder to classify positive cases of the new variant as Omicron in PCR tests.
Doctors have pointed out the heartening fact: the new variant does not cause an increase in hospitalisation rates when compared to the original Omicron.
At last count, the BA.2 sub-variant has been detected in at least 40 countries.
ALSO READ:
The UK, Ireland and the Netherlands have in the last week announced similar decisions to remove most virus curbs.
coronavirus19 hours ago
Here are the state-wise quarantine regulations across the country, as per the latest guidelines from Air India.
coronavirus20 hours ago
It was not immediately clear when the results of that investigation by Cabinet Office official Sue Gray would be published.
coronavirus20 hours ago
The centre at Dubai World Trade Centre could serve up to 4,000 visitors a day
coronavirus21 hours ago
Beijing has detected a total of 55 local cases with symptoms since January 15, with both the Omicron and Delta variants.
coronavirus23 hours ago
The overall trend was unclear by the end of the study period, with cases rising in children and falling in adults.
coronavirus1 day ago
Experts say BA.2 version of Omicron, which has spread into at least 40 countries, is harder to detect
coronavirus1 day ago
Some embassy staff are upset that the US government has been unwilling or unable to protect American officials from strict quarantine measures
coronavirus1 day ago