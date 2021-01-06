Covid-19 vaccine: UAE minister urges teachers, education staff to get jab

Abu Dhabi - This will help children return to school safely, said Sheikh Abdullah.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed during the virtual meeting of the Education and Human Resources Council.

Published: Wed 6 Jan 2021

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has called on the education community to get the Covid-19 vaccines that are available for free across the country.

Sheikh Abdullah, who is also Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, urged employees in government and private educational facilities, including teachers and administrators, to get the jab.

This will help the UAE achieve its target of vaccinating 50 per cent of the country’s population in the first quarter. It will help restore normalcy in schools and keep students safe from the coronavirus.

This came as Sheikh Abdullah chaired a virtual meeting of the council.

“We look forward to the return of our children to schools in a safe environment,” he said.

