Covid-19: US breaks hospitalisation record as Omicron surges

The doses, which India is calling a 'precautionary' shot, were given as new confirmed infections rocketed to over 179,000 on Monday.
coronavirus10 hours ago
Covid-19 hospitalisations in the United States reached a fresh high of 132,646, according to a Reuters tally on Monday, surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January last year, amid a surge of the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Hospitalisations have increased steadily since late-December, doubling in the last three weeks, as Omicron quickly overtook Delta as the dominant version of the virus in the United States.
Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington DC, and Wisconsin have reported record levels of hospitalised Covid-19 patients recently, according to the Reuters analysis.
ALSO READ:
While potentially less severe, health officials have warned that the sheer number of infections caused by the Omicron variant could strain the hospitals’ systems, some of which have already suspended elective procedures as they struggle to handle the surge of patients amid staff shortages.
The doses, which India is calling a 'precautionary' shot, were given as new confirmed infections rocketed to over 179,000 on Monday.
coronavirus10 hours ago
'There will be some difficult weeks ahead'
coronavirus12 hours ago
Judge orders Djokovic be released within 30 minutes and his passport and other travel documents returned to him.
coronavirus13 hours ago
The iPhone maker currently operates three outlets in the UAE – one each in Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Yas Mall
coronavirus13 hours ago
'Djokovic had clearly declared he had a medical contraindication that exempted him from the requirement to be double vaccinated'
coronavirus16 hours ago
The country seeks to revamp its coronavirus strategy to ensure it can develop a new vaccine rapidly if it faces a more deadly variant in the future
coronavirus1 day ago
Those who fail to comply with health protocols will face fines from Monday
coronavirus1 day ago
Only students under 12 will be allowed to return to schools
coronavirus1 day ago