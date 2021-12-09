Omicron variant of the coronavirus can partially evade the protection from two doses of the Pfizer jab
coronavirus15 hours ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised on Wednesday for a video showing his staffers joking about reports of a party in Downing Street during the Covid lockdown, saying he was furious but that he had been assured there was no party.
"I was also furious to see that clip," he told parliament.
"I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives," he added.
"But I repeat ... that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged, that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken.
The country had approved its first coronavirus jab for mass use on December 9 last year
Agreements signed between HOPE Consortium, Abu Dhabi Airports, Brussels Airport Company, Pharma.Aero
Tributes pour in for Zack Taumafai who set many boxers on the road to stellar achievements.
The number of reported cases in South Africa doubled in the week to December 5 to more than 62,000.
Over 103.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Quesada lauds UAE's high levels of vaccination; admires the country's capacity to recognise that the world is going to change.
The preliminary data does not indicate that the vaccine is less able to prevent severe illness or death.
